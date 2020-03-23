Some unsettled weather this week

Tonight: Snow ends. Temperatures remain steady. Some icy spots on untreated surfaces. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 28-34

Tuesday: Partial sun. Wind: NW 5-10 High: 36-43

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Wind: NE/E 4-9 Low: 27-32

Forecast Discussion:

Snow will taper this evening into the early overnight. Any additional accumulations of snow will be toward the Catskills. Accumulations will be less than 2”. As temperatures drop to around freezing tonight there could be some icy spots around. Lows stay in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday looks quiet with highs ranging from the upper 30s over the higher terrain with snow on the ground to low 40s in the lower elevations.

Some mixed showers are possible early Wednesday, but most of the precipitation should be in the form of rain. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Highs stay in the low 40s.



Thursday and Friday clouds win out with some limited periods of sunshine possible. There is a slight chance of a few showers either day. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Highs both days remain above average around 50.

Saturday the shower chance increases to 30%. We do no anticipate an all-day rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Sunday the chance of rain increases to 60% with highs in the upper 40s.