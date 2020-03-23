SUMMARY: Broome County’s March 23 coronavirus update

Confirmed Cases

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says there are five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county.

The county executive says other than the five who tested positive, 59 people have tested negative for the virus. There have been 163 tests in total with 99 of them pending.

Additionally, Garnar says 91 people have been placed in precautionary quarantine and 61 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Garnar notes that this information was from 2 p.m. Monday.

Donation Center

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the county will open a donation center where people and businesses can drop off hospital supplies.

Supplies can be dropped off at the former Macy's building in the Oakdale Mall. The location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It officially opens Tuesday.

Unused items that can be donated include:

N95 and surgical masks

Medical gowns

Medical plastic face shields

Medical Gloves

Medical shoe covers

The county says it is accepting only these items.

Individuals can enter through the entrance that faces Wegmans and drop off these items.

Emergency order on county parks

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar signed an emergency order Monday that closes all public playgrounds, athletic courts and sporting fields amid COVID19 concerns.

The county executive says the parks remain open but people cannot use the aforementioned facilities.

Garnar says county residents should stay home and avoid contact with others.

