UHS needs help making masks

(WBNG)- UHS is seeking the public's assistance in making medical masks for its medical staff.

On their website they said that their masks are on back-orders due to demand and supply issues.

They say the pattern is courtesy of the The Turban Project, which helps people be able to create medical supplies for hospitals across America.

They mentioned that all collected masks will be immediately sent to laundry/processing to be prepared for use.

Some of the drop off locations include:

UHS Delaware Valley Hospital: DVH Community Pharmacy, 1 Titus Place, Walton from 8 AM - 8 PM M- F Saturday and Sunday 8 AM- Noon

UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital: UHS Occupational Medicine, 54 E. Main Street, Norwich from 1 PM - 4 PM M-F.

UHS Wilson Medical Center and UHS Binghamton General Hospital: Vestal Orthopedics Building, Vestal Parkway, M-F 9 AM - 5 PM, Saturday 8 AM - 11 AM.

They say that any extra masks will be distributed to other organizations in need.

They say if you want to help make one you can visit their site by clicking here.