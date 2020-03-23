Winter Returns

Winter Storm Warning for Delaware and Sullivan Counties until 12 AM Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Otsego, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties until 12 AM Tuesday.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow. .25-.50” rain, 0-5” snow, 90% High 38 (36-40) Wind SE 10-20 G25 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. .10-.25” rain, 0-2” snow Low 30 (28-32) Wind NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 46 (44-48) Wind NW 3-8 mph

Busy weather continues today. A low will give us rain and snow. Mainly rain near and west of I-81 and at lower elevations, snow east of I-81 and at higher elevations. The precipitation will wind down as mixed showers later tonight.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, but another low will put mixed precipitation back in the forecast Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

A cold front will approach on Thursday with a few showers, but a low developing along this front will give us another shot of rain Thursday night. Showers will be in the forecast Friday, with a better chance over NEPA.

The front will rebound Saturday and into Sunday. You guessed it, rain, mixing with snow showers for the weekend.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/. The old email service was discontinued December 31.