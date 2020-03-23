Winter Storm Warning from MON 5:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches across elevations higher than 1600 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the valleys.

* WHERE…Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…Until midnight EDT tonight. Light snow this morning will

become moderate to heavy at times this afternoon and early

evening. Rain may mix in below 1400 feet this afternoon and

evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact travel. Also, weight of heavy wet snow

could produce some power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

