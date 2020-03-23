Winter Storm Warning from MON 5:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 AM EDT

Winter Storm Warning from MON 5:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches across elevations higher than 1600 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the valleys.
* WHERE…Delaware and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…Until midnight EDT tonight. Light snow this morning will
become moderate to heavy at times this afternoon and early
evening. Rain may mix in below 1400 feet this afternoon and
evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel. Also, weight of heavy wet snow
could produce some power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&