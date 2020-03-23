Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM EDT

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches. Highest amounts will be across elevations higher than
1600 feet.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike, Susquehanna, Luzerne, Southern
Wayne, Northern Wayne and Lackawanna counties. In New York,
Broome, Otsego, Cortland, Northern Oneida, Chenango and
Madison counties.
* WHEN…Until midnight tonight. Light snow this morning, then
additional periods of light to moderate snow this afternoon and
early evening, mixed with rain below 1600 feet.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&