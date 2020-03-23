Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches. Highest amounts will be across elevations higher than

1600 feet.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike and Wayne counties. In New York,

Otsego, Southern Oneida, and Madison counties.

* WHEN…Until midnight tonight. Periods of light to moderate

snow this afternoon and early evening, mixed with rain below

1600 feet.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&