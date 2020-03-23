Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM EDT

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches. Highest amounts will be across elevations higher than
1600 feet.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike and Wayne counties. In New York,
Otsego, Southern Oneida, and Madison counties.
* WHEN…Until midnight tonight. Periods of light to moderate
snow this afternoon and early evening, mixed with rain below
1600 feet.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&