A break from the busy weather

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42 (38-44) Wind N 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 30 (26-32) Wind E becoming SE 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow. 0-.10” rain, 0-T” 40% High 44 (38-46) Wind SSE 3-8 mph

Early clouds and fog for Tuesday, but with high pressure to our north, we will have partly cloudy skies later in the day. Clouds move in tonight in advance of our next low.

The low will track to our south. It looks like mainly a rain maker, but there could be some snow too. This will be a late morning/early afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night.

A cold front will approach on Thursday with a few showers, but a low developing along this front will give us another shot of rain Thursday night. Showers will be in the forecast Friday, with a better chance over NEPA.

The front will rebound Saturday and into Sunday. You guessed it, rain showers for the weekend.

