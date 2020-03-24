Concocting cocktails to serving sanitizer: How an Apalachin distillery is helping during the pandemic

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- Small businesses around the Southern Tier are taking a hit during this pandemic.

"We honestly thought we would be shutting our doors. We've had to lay off employees and it's been a really hard road," said Waterman's Distillery owner Michelle Alig.

Waterman's Distillery in Apalachin is getting another shot.

"Certainly shifting gears doesn't mean we are going to lose money. Certainly people are paying for hand sanitizer, so we're going to be just fine," said Alig.

The distillery is still doing what it does best, making alcohol. But this alcohol is for hand sanitizer.

"Our production has turned from distilling alcohol for consumption to distilling alcohol for use in a product to help save lives," said Alig.

It's a process that's not much different than what the distillery is used to.

"The only change is going to be instead of bottling in our bottles, we'll be bottling in gallon jugs. And like I said just piecing together mixing the glycerol with the hydrogen peroxide," said Alig.

Right now, Waterman's is focusing on supplying Onondaga County Emergency Services. But its next step is helping those on the front lines right here in our area.

"We've been asked by a few area hospitals, EMTs, day cares, nursing homes, Wegmans, to produce for them. So we know that the need is there and we know that we certainly want to pool all of our resources to be able to do this," said Alig.

It's a mission the owners are taking to heart.

"I think my husband and I both share the sentiment that the need arose and we're here to help. We really are overwhelmed with just feelings of being proud that we can service our community," said Alig.

Waterman's says its production is about two weeks out for its in-house product.

After it is able to produce what it needs to for first responders, it hopes to be able to offer sanitizer to the public.