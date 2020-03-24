Donations Needed: How you can help CHOW in a time of crisis

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- 12 News spoke with CHOW to see how they are handling the ongoing health crisis revolving around COVID-19.

The organization has been going about their day as usual since they are deemed an essential service, on top of their regular work CHOW has been making 5-day emergency meal kits for those in need.

These meal packages are for those who have food access issues, for seniors who have been told to stay low by their doctor or for those who are in quarantine.

However creating these boxes has put a financial strain on CHOW, as they have had to purchase more food to make these kits. The organization is asking for financial donations from those who want to help.

"For every dollar donated we are able to create 5 meals, so we are able to stretch a financial gift quite far." said Les Aylesworth the CHOW Director.

CHOW also gave a shout out to International Paper in Conklin for their donation of 5,000 boxes in order to make the meal kits.

If you are in need or want more information you can either call 211 or call CHOW at 724-9130 to request a box.

To make a financial donation to chow you can go here, or you can mail a check to the warehouse at 3 Otseningo St. in Binghamton, or drop it off at the CHOW Warehouse.