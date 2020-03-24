How one Binghamton business is adapting to stay afloat, while helping keep kids’ minds busy

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With small businesses across the Southern Tier being forced to closed their doors due to coronavirus concerns, some business owners have been forced to find new ways to stay open.

Uncorked Creations in Binghamton is adapting to the new restrictions while also providing a life line for parents with stir crazy kids at home.

"Like a lot of other small businesses I think we're just trying to do anything we can to stay above water right now," said Alise Willerton, owner of Uncorked Creations. "The best choice for us is to do virtual videos and offer an artistic outlet to adults and kids," she said.

This means offering to go art kits that can be picked up no contact from Uncorked's location on State Street.

"They include paints canvases, brushes and an online instruction video with one of our artists," she said.

Willerton also offered advice for parents looking for craft ideas for kids who are home from school.

"Pinterest has great activities you can find, YouTube has how-to videos, we're actually going to start offering free online videos for kids during this," she said. "There's so many things you can use from home to be creative."