Is there any sign of more sun in the forecast?

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: SE 4-8 Low: 24-29

Wednesday: 30% chance of scattered showers and perhaps a few wet flakes over the higher elevations. Wind: SE 5-10G15 High: 25-30

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 2-7 Low: 25-30



Forecast Discussion:



A weak disturbance will slide south of the area Wednesday and could bring a few mixed, rain or wet snow flakes to the higher elevations. We do not anticipate an all-day precipitation event. Highs will climb to the low 40s with some 30s still possible.



Thursday and Friday clouds win out with some limited periods of sunshine possible. There is a slight chance of a few showers Thursday, but the chance of rain increases to 40% Friday. Highs both days remain above average around 50.

A lot of clouds are expected this weekend with a slight chance of some showers Saturday. Saturday night through Sunday the rain chances increase to 70%. Highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday to low 50s Sunday.

Monday looks to remain unsettled with a 30% chance of rain or even some snow showers. Highs climb into the mid 40s.