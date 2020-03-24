Mets take big hit to starting rotation: Syndergaard out for season

QUEENS (WBNG) -- The New York Mets have confirmed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard needs Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and will miss the 2020 season.

Syndergaard suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament and will receive the surgery on Thursday, March 26. In a statement released by the Mets, the team said Syndergaard experienced discomfort prior to Spring Training being suspended.

Syndergaard is expected to be out until at least April of 2021. The Mets starting rotation for the 2020 season now consists of Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Steven Matz, Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha.

Syndergaard had a 4.28 ERA in 2019, and threw a career-high 197 2/3 inning's.

The 2020 MLB season is currently postponed until at least May due to the coronavirus.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.