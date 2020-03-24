One stitch at a time: Need for face masks weaves force of community together

(WBNG) -- More and more people have started sewing face masks for healthcare workers amid a need in our area during the coronavirus crisis.

Many people working for the cause have connected online, forming a network of support.

One local seamstress Julia Adams explained, "It's amazing because we live so much of our lives on social media, and sometimes it can be really negative, but now there's this huge push of people from all walks of life, and all abilities, I've got several people who don't sew and are just like how can I help?"

12 News spoke to people who say they've donated to Mercyhouse of the Southern Tier, Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, UHS and Lourdes.

Those sewing say they've created dozens, even hundreds of masks.

"Absolutely everybody is changing their lives for this, and to try to stop this, and it just feels like the right thing to do to give something back even if it's only a 7 inch square of fabric," continued Adams.

While the effort is just taking off, those in the healthcare field are already feeling the impact.

Vestal Volunteer Emergency Squad Member and UHS employee Lauren Kind said, "Making sure that we're healthy so that we can help everybody else out has just been so wonderful to see."

If you're interested in joining the cause, two Facebook groups to explore are titled 'Masking Broome County,' and 'Face masks for Broome County.'