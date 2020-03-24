Southern Tier Tuesday’s: Hope Foundation

(WBNG) -- The Hope Foundation of Binghamton holds a 'hope home' program which ministers to adults who are dealing with life-controlling issues.

The Hope Home is an intense nine to twelve month residential discipleship and recovery program and is this month's recipient of Southern Tier Tuesday's two thousand dollar grant. The program began two years ago through the Two Rivers Church. Pastor of the church, Will Hampton, is the president of the Hope Foundation, alongside Matt Decker, who is the Director.

This free program includes Bible reading, prayer, church attendance, community service, volunteerism, mentor-ship, work projects, and personal spiritual development with a variety of classes such as relapse prevention, reintegration, behavioral therapy, and anger management.

This grant from Upstate Shredding will go towards the Hope Foundation and continue to offer the free program to people in the community that are in need of finding an addiction recovery program.