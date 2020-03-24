SUMMARY: Broome County’s March 24 coronavirus update

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- A second person in Broome County has succumbed to the coronavirus Tuesday, county officials say.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the second person who died was a 90-year-old woman. He says the confirmation that they tested positive for the virus came the same day they died.

Garnar also announced in Tuesday's news conference at the Emergency Operation Center that there are nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

He says 185 people have been tested, 70 people tested negative and 106 tests are pending. Meanwhile, 96 people are in precautionary quarantine and 72 are in mandatory quarantine.

In his news conference, Garnar once again called for people to stay home and warned against unnecessary travel.

Garnar called the pandemic "a critical time in the county's history."

