SUMMARY: Tioga, Chenango, Delaware counties March 24 coronavirus update

Tioga County

The Tioga County Health Department says there are two residents in the county who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department says 68 individuals have been placed into mandatory quarantine. It says people under mandatory quarantine came in close contact with someone who tested positive or traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea or Italy and is now displaying symptoms of the coronavirus.

Additionally, the department says 14 people have been placed in precautionary quarantine. These people have traveled to the aforementioned countries but are not showing symptoms. They may have had a "proximate exposure" to the coronavirus but has not had direct contact with someone who tested positive and is not displaying symptoms.

The Tioga County Health Department says 66 tests are pending.

Chenango County

The Chenango County Health Department tells 12 News it has three confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county.

Additionally, the health department says 32 people have been placed in mandatory quarantine and 87 people have been placed into precautionary quarantine.

Delaware County

The Delaware County Department of Health says there are 4 positive cases of the coronavirus in the county.

Additionally, the health department says 53 people tested negative and another 19 cases are pending..

The department says six people are in mandatory county and one person is in precautionary quarantine.

