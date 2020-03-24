‘This is a good community’: Endicott Rotary Club is giving back

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Community leaders are stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic, assuring no families go hungry.

Members with the Endicott Rotary Club stopped by the Union Endicott District Offices Tuesday afternoon, delivering $1,258 dollars worth of food.

Union-Endicott administrators say volunteers will deliver the food to families in need, a number they say is on the rise.

"I receive letters each day from families asking if there's anyway that we can support them. So this is just one step that we can take to box up food and provide it to our families who need the additional help," Superintendent Nicole Wolfe explained.

Members of Endicott Rotary say this is just the first step of their plans to assist those in need.

"We'll be giving them some more trips to bring them more food. It's a good thing that our club is able to do. I'm very happy that we can do this, because some clubs can't," said Tom Latini.

Endicott Rotary says they will be donating a total of $10,000 worth of food over the next few weeks, saying they wish to support the community that has always supported them.

"This community means a lot to me, and the community has been very good to me. It's been good to a lot of our Rotary members. A lot of them are in education, or they're business people. It's a two way street. This is a good community," said Sam Lupo.