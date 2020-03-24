Three arrested following stabbing, attempted robbery of Cornell University student

ITHACA (WBNG)- Ithaca police arrested three people Monday, following a Sunday night stabbing and an attempted robbery of a Cornell University student.

Ithaca Police arrested 18-year-old Tahajjuddin AbdurRashid, 20-year-old Thomas Payton-Harp and an unnamed 16 year old Adolescent.

All three were charged with Attempted Robbery in the First Degree and Gang Assault in the Second Degree in relation to the stabbing.

Ithaca Police say that information and evidence discovered during this investigation indicates that robbery was the motivation for this violent criminal incident.

They also say, there is not any indication or evidence that these crimes are bias related.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is to contact the Ithaca Police Department at 607-272-3245 or 607-272-9973