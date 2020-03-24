Walmart and Walgreens dedicate one hour to seniors,vulnerable shoppers

(WBNG)- Walmart and Walgreens will dedicate the first hour of opening to seniors and those who are vulnerable to the coronavirus starting on Tuesday.

Walmart will have an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday from March 24 to April 28, for customers 60 years old and older, starting one hour before the store opens.

They also have adjusted hours to be from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help restock shelves and sanitize the stores.

Walgreens also will be starting to allow for seniors and vulnerable shoppers to have one hour to shop every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and customers that are 55 and older will receive special discounts on Tuesdays.

The hour they are open is also available to their caregivers and immediate families.

All 24 hour locations will now be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.