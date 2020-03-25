SUMMARY: Broome County’s March 25 coronavirus update

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced on March 25 that 10 county residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

A breakdown of where the cases are located in the county can be found by going to the Broome County COVID-19 Cases Map. The map was launched Wednesday and is found on the Broome County GIS website.

Additionally, Garner announced 91 tests results were negative and 99 tests are pending.

He says 88 people are in precautionary quarantine and 97 are in mandatory quarantine.

In Wednesday's news conference, County Executive Garnar announced that the Broome County Sheriff's Office will enforce social-distancing laws put in place by the county and state governments.

Garnar warned the sheriff's office will make arrests.

