Cloudy, but showers will be scattered

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers and a few snow showers. 0-.10” rain, 0-T” 30% High 42 (38-44) Wind SE 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. Low 30 (26-32) Wind S Calm-5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. 0-.05” 20% High 52 (46-54) Wind S 5-10 mph

We've been using the word active a lot, and the active weather will continue. With that, not a lot of sunshine in the forecast. A low will track to our south. It's going to be mainly a rain maker, but there will be some snow showers too. This will be a late morning/early afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night with periods of partly cloudy.

A cold front will approach on Thursday with a few showers. These won't move in until later in the day. but a low developing along this front will give us another shot of rain Thursday night. Showers will be in the forecast Friday, with a better chance over PA.

The front will rebound Saturday and into Sunday. You guessed it, rain and showers for the weekend. The exiting low will keep clouds and a few showers in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

