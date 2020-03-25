Is there hope for some sun Thursday?

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: Light Low: 27-33

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight (20%) chance of showers late. Wind: SW 5-10G15 High: 51-57

Thursday Night: Cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Wind: Variable 2-7 Low: 36-41





Forecast Discussion:



Generally quiet weather is expected tonight with clouds lingering and giving way to some clearing in spots. Lows will be typical for March, in the upper 20s to low 30s.



Thursday and Friday clouds win out with some limited periods of sunshine possible. There is a slight chance of a few showers later in the day Thursday, but the chance of rain increases to 40% Friday. Most, if not all, of Thursday should be rain-free for many locations. The 'most likely' location of a shower will be north and northwest. Highs Thursday jump into the low and mid 50s and should be around 50 Friday.

A lot of clouds are expected this weekend. We have increased the chance of rain Saturday to 40%. High pressure is going to try to hold off some advancing rain, but recent guidance suggests the rain may be starting to take charge. Saturday night through Sunday the rain chances increase to 70%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Saturday and should jump into the mid 50s Sunday.

Monday looks to remain unsettled with a 30% chance of rain showers. Tuesday brings sun and clouds and by mid next week clouds should continue to win out with highs each day in the upper 40s.