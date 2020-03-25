Loaded shotgun, handgun, drugs found in Binghamton residence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Authorities say drugs and weapons were recovered from a Binghamton residence in a drug raid on Susquehanna Street Wednesday.

The Broome County Special Investigations Task Force charged 53-year-old Jose Alicia, 44 Jaimie Marte-Viera and 53-year-old AnnaMarie Gonzalez of Binghamton with multiple felonies.

Charges filed on Alicea and Marte-Viera:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree (sub 1), a class B felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree (sub 1), a class D felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor

2 counts of of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

Charges filed on Gonzalez:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree (sub 1), a class B felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree (sub 3), a class D felony

Criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony

2 counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

The task force says it recovered a loaded handgun and shotgun, ammo, crack-cocaine and drug packaging materials.

Police say Alicea and Marte-Viera were arraigned in the Broome County Court Wednesday morning and remanded to the custody of the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Authorities said the following regarding Gonzalez: