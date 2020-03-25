Local politicians weigh-in on stimulus package

(WBNG) -- The proposed stimulus package has finally passed the Senate, and local leaders are happy to see progress.

"It's a good thing that Democrats and Republicans are coming together here to pass an economic stimulus package so we can be able to respond to the economic crisis our country is facing right now," says Representative Anthony Brindisi.

However, Governor Andrew Cuomo doesn't think the proposed $3.8 billion will be enough and changes need to be made.

"That is a drop in the bucket, as to need," the governor said. "I spoke to our House delegation, Congressional delegation, this morning. I said to them, this doesn't do it."

Outside of that disagreement, the three focal points of this package are what makes most local leaders approve of this package.

First, is the money going to health care, which can be flexible based on need.

"Let's say a hospital needs to hire a nurse who is not working right now, but they need her back because they have new patients and new needs under coronavirus. They'll be able to pay for childcare if she has a child at home who's not in school. So she can, or he can come into work," say Senator Chuck Schumer.

Second, is the money going to small businesses to keep them afloat, including in the Southern Tier.

"If you're a small business and you have to close because customers or your workers can't come in, you will get a low-interest or no-interest loan to keep you going during the crisis. If you keep your employees that loan is forgiven," said Schumer.

Finally, the money going to individuals and families.

"$1,200 for individuals and an additional 500 dollar cash payment per child, I think is a really good thing. It will help a lot of people throughout the Southern Tier," said Brindisi.