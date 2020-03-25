Party must go on: Staff at Elderwood Village celebrate resident’s 100th birthday despite coronavirus

VESTAL (WBNG) -- For staff at Elderwood Village in Vestal, no virus was going to stop them from celebrating one of their resident's birthday.

Wednesday marked resident Mildred Newmark's 100th birthday.

Staff say those allowed inside the village is limited right now because of the coronavirus, so Newmark's family wasn't able to celebrate her like normal.

Employee Colleen Hunt explained instead, "They came to the door last night so they could sing to her and then are coming back again tonight to be able to do the same thing."

So, staff threw her a party complete with balloons, cake, flowers and even an employee dressed up as a clown.

"I had a very good time," said Newmark.

It was a party the staff say was well-worth throwing for a resident like Newmark.

"Our residents are like our family here, and we truly think of them that way, so although her other family wasn't able to be here, we wanted to make sure that this family was here and ready to celebrate for her," said Hunt.

As for reaching triple digits, Newmark explained, "I hope you reach my age, it's wonderful to reach this age, what can I tell you, I'm still here, living and kicking."