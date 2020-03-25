Police: Man suffers medical condition, crashes into gas pump

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department says it has determined the cause of a car crashing into the One Stop gas station at 283 Front St. Monday afternoon.

The police department says the driver of the vehicle who crashed into the gas pump had suffered a medical condition before striking it.

The driver of the vehicle was unconscious, but was removed from the vehicle and taken into safety by officers of the Binghamton Police Department.

Further details on the condition of the driver were not released by authorities.

The Binghamton Fire Department also responded to the incident.