Schenectady man dies following officer involved shooting

Scene of Officer Involved shooting photo courtesy WRGB

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 34-year-old man was fatally shot by two officers after he pointed a gun at them while they investigated reports of a fight in his Schenectady apartment.

Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford says officers were called to the apartment building around 8 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a man and woman fighting with music turned up loud.

The building superintendent told police the man had pointed a gun at him. Clifford said the officers shot the man, Michael Wallace, when he extended a gun at them from inside his apartment.

Clifford said it apparently was a pellet gun that resembled a real pistol.

Associated Press

