Special Olympics of New York cancels summer games

(WBNG) -- The Special Olympics of New York has cancelled its State Summer Games amid concerns of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The games were scheduled to be held June 12-13 in Dutchess County.

The organization says it also had to suspend all training and competitions through May 2020 due to the state's limitation on large public gatherings.

Organizers say that while the news is disappointing, the measures were taken to ensure everyone's safety.

