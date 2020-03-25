UPDATE: Governor Cuomo says density-control plans may be working

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in his March 25 news conference on the coronavirus that evidence suggests density-control plans may be working.

The governor says the rate of which hospitalizations are doubling have slowed.

Evidence suggests density control plan may be working:



On Sun, hospitalizations doubling every 2 days

On Mon, hospitalizations doubling ever 3.4 days

On Tues, hospitalizations doubling every 4.7 days



But the virus is STILL spreading quickly. #StayAtHome — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 25, 2020

However, Cuomo warns that the virus is still spreading fast. He encourages all New York residents to remain at home.

Additionally, the governor called for more ventilators. He says the state needs 30,000 ventilators but it also has 11,000.

Cuomo says once New York State is passed its apex of the coronavirus, it will pass its equipment to other states in need.

The governor says New York's apex will come in 21 days.