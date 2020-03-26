A lot of dry time today!

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with some late day showers. 0-.05” 30% High 52 (50-56) Wind S becoming SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and showers. .10-.25” Low 38 (36-42) Wind SW becoming NW 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers becoming partly cloudy. 0-.05” 60% High 50 (48-52) Wind NNW 5-10 mph

A cold front will approach on Thursday. This will give us a mix of sun and clouds. We will have some showers, but these hold off until later in the day.

A low developing along this front will give us another shot of rain Thursday night into early Friday. After the early showers, skies turn partly cloudy.

The cold front will rebound Saturday and into Sunday as a warm front. You guessed it, rain and showers for the weekend. The good news, temperatures will be mild/cool. The exiting low will keep clouds and a few showers in the forecast Monday.

Seasonable with clouds Tuesday and Wednesday.

