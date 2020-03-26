Binghamton man arrested following two armed robberies

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)- Binghamton Police have arrested a man who allegedly committed two armed robberies at two separate gas stations.

Binghamton Police arrested 34 year old Lucas Pruitt of Binghamton on Wednesday morning.

Pruitt is charged with one count of robbery in the 2nd degree in connection with an armed robbery that happened at the Kwik Fill gas station at 263 Main Street on March 9.

He also is charged with one count of robbery in the 2nd degree in connection with another armed robbery that happened on March 15 at the Speedway gas station at 63 Main Street.

Pruitt is being held for arraignment.