Broome County Humane Society setting up ‘animal food bank’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Times are tough for many, including our furry friends.

The Broome County Humane Society is creating its own "animal food bank", which kicked off Thursday. Volunteers are collecting food and taking donations from the community.

If a pet owner finds themselves in financial trouble and can't afford to feed their pet --they can reach out to the Humane Society. The goal is to keep pets and owners together.

"So the goal: let's keep our animals and families together. You are a great owner, you are just on hard times like a whole bunch of people in our community. So we are accepting phone calls from the community and we're working with them on options on what they can do to keep their pet in their home," said Humane Society Executive Director Karen Matson.

Humane Society workers are making sure donations are dropped off outside, and that all donations are sanitized for safety purposes as well.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.