Cuomo: New York tests up to more than 18,000 people for COVID19 a day

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that New York is now testing up to 18,650 people for the coronavirus a day.

The governor says 25 percent of all tests in the United States are being done in New York.

We need to find the positives to help stop the spread. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2020

New York has the most cases of the coronavirus in the country. 385 New Yorkers have died from COVID19.

Additionally, Cuomo says in order to combat the surge in cases in New York City, the state will shift patients from downstate hospitals to upstate ones.

