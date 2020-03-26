Endicott couple sings away isolation blues from their front porch

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- While COVID-19 has many residents stuck in their homes, Shannon and Jan DeAngelo are spreading a little cheer, all through music.

"We decided if we didn't do something, one of us wasn't coming out of this alive," Jan said.

Every evening around 6 p.m. you'll find the duet sitting on their Endicott front porch, jamming out to songs on the keyboard.

"It's fun for us, and we're trying to spread a little joy, happiness, lightheartedness, hopefulness, that's a really big thing right now. It's easy to get really down and be sad, but you know better times are ahead," said Shannon.

The couple says they know a lot about being alone.

"We lost our son in September. When you've been through that, the worst, there is no pain, there is nothing in this world that you can't get through once you've got through that. We're here to tell everybody, we've been through the worst, and there's hope," said Jan.

To spread cheer even further, Jan and Shannon Facebook Live all of their singing sessions. In response, their voice are being heard around the globe.

"We have friends in New Zealand, we have friends on the British Isles, my cousin is in Italy. A lot of people tune in for us, or will watch us after it's posted. So yeah, we're reaching a lot of people," said Jan.

Singing to remind others that we are all neighbors, all in this together.

"It makes us feel good, and we're hoping that it makes others feel good too. It's nothing more than that, it's simple, just bringing a little happiness to some dark times right now.

If you'd like to watch Shannon and Jan sing, check out their Facebook page. They also recite the Holy Rosary at 3 p.m. and accept prayer and song requests.