How can the huge congressional aid package help you?New
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Congress is poised to approve an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package that will provide one-time checks for most Americans and significant enhancements to unemployment benefits.
Both will provide much-needed help to those recently laid-off and to financially stressed households as the coronavirus shuts down much of the economy.
For the first time, self-employed workers will qualify for unemployment benefits and all the unemployed will get an extra $600 a week for four months.
Everyone earning up to $75,000 will receive a $1,200 payment, with couples who file jointly getting $2,400.
That one-time payment steadily declines for those who make more.
For more coverage on the coronavirus, click here.