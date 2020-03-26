Local, state leaders provide info to the public to flatten the curve

(WBNG) -- All across the Southern Tier local and state leaders are working together to provide resources to the public.

New York State Assemblyman Cliff Crouch's district covers a large portion of the Southern Tier, and he told 12 News while no previous virus compares to this, there are other instances of events forcing people to come together.

The 122nd New York Assembly District, which Crouch represents, covers parts of Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties.

Assemblyman Crouch the best resources for people looking for help are the various hotlines that have been set up, such as the ones from local hospitals and the state health department.

Crouch said there are several events in the past 20 years that have brought the community together in a similar way.

"There's 3 to 4 instances that would come almost come up to the same level: 9/11, the flood of 06, the flood of 2011," he said Thursday. "There's a lot of times like that we're on super duty trying to give people information and make sure all the bases are covered."

Crouch said despite the typically partisan nature of politics in Albany, politicians have worked well together on both sides of the aisle.

The Chenango County Public Health Department said its facing many challenges because of the rural nature of the county.

"It's a big struggle for me as a healthcare practitioner when 25 percent of my patients say sorry there's not enough cell service and I don't have internet at my house," said Dr. Scott Cohen, the medical director for the department.