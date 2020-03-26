Shoppers around the Southern Tier raise money for hunger relief

(WBNG) -- Shoppers around the Southern Tier have made an impact in the past few months to help with hunger relief.

Local shoppers donated a total of $279,757.41 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier during this year's Check Out Hunger campaign. The proceeds will help provide over 839,000 meals for people who need them.

Check Out Hunger is the Food Bank of the Southern Tier's largest community-giving campaign. This is the 26th year that the food bank has done this campaign, and this year's received $5,000 more than last year.

Check Out Hunger gives shoppers the opportunity to donate at the register for $2, $3, $5 or an amount of choice.

All donations made during the campaign stay within the Southern Tier. In the Southern Tier, 1 in 8 people are food insecure and may struggle to access healthy food.

For more information go to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier's website.