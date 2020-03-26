SUMMARY: Broome County March 26 coronavirus update

New initiatives to slow the virus

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar stressed the importance of following the No Unnecessary Travel order in his March 26 coronavirus update.

The county executive announced two new initiatives to help slow the spread of the virus.

First, Garnar announced that the county will be closing the Binghamton transportation center at midnight March 27.

The county executive says no buses will be able to leave or enter Broome County to help spread the slow of the virus.

Garnar's said in his news conference, "If you don't live in Broome County, do not travel here."

Broome County Transit buses will remain operating.

Second, Garnar says hotel, motel and apartment operators will need to verify that the people checking in are residents of Broome County.

Coronavirus numbers

Garnar says there are 14 cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

A break down of where the coronavirus cases are located in Broome County can be found be clicking here.

Additionally, Garnar announced that 112 people have tested negative and another 100 tests are pending.

He says 108 people are in mandatory quarantine and 71 people are precautionary quarantine.

The county executive echoed Governor Andrew Cuomo by saying that the number of positive cases will rise for the next 14 to 21 days.

Cuomo says the "apex" of reported cases will happen in that timeframe.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says his government "has done everything it can" to help slow down the spread of the virus and demands that people stay home.

