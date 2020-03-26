Susquehanna County confirms its first case of coronavirus

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Susquehanna County Commissioners' Office has confirmed with 12 News that one person in the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.

County officials say further details of the positive case were not released to them.

The Susquehanna County Board of commissioners says it encourages all residents to follow recommendations set in place by the Pennsylvanian government, federal government, Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control.

