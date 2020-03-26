What part of the weekend has higher rain chances?

Tonight: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Wind: SW->NW 34-40

Friday: 40% chance of showers, especially early in the day. Sunshine develops in the afternoon. Wind: NW 5-10 High: 46-52

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light Low: 25-30

Forecast Discussion:

A batch of rain is expected to move through the area overnight and early Friday morning. The chance of rain tonight is around 40% but is a bit higher south. Lows drop into the 30s to near 40.



The best chance of rain Friday will be early in the day. Some sunshine is likely to develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s. The chance of rain is 40% early.

A lot of clouds are expected this weekend. We have increased the chance of rain Saturday to 70%. High pressure is going to try to hold off some advancing rain, but recent guidance suggests the rain may be starting to take charge. The chance of rain will be around 20% through late morning and then increase hour by hour through the rest of the day.



Saturday night through Sunday the rain chances remain high. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Saturday and jump into the mid and upper 50s Sunday.

Monday looks to remain unsettled with a 30% chance of rain showers. Tuesday brings sun and clouds and by mid next week clouds should continue to win out with highs each day in the upper 40s. By next Wednesday some rain and wet snow is possible with highs in the 40s.