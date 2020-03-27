A nice end to the work week

FRIDAY: Early clouds and showers becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 0-.05” 20% High 50 (48-52) Wind NNW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear early, becoming partly cloudy. Low 32 (26-32) Wind L&V

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain, showers, and a few thunderstorms. .50-.75” 70% High 46 (44-48) Wind SE 10-15 mph

A low tracking through to our south will give us early clouds and showers. The chance and accumulation of rain will be light. As the low moves out, we'll have increasing sunshine. Mostly clear skies early tonight but clouds will be increasing.

The cold front that comes through today will rebound Saturday and into Sunday as a warm front. You guessed it, rain and showers for the weekend. We will be seasonably cool Saturday with warmer temperatures Sunday.

The exiting low will keep clouds and a few showers in the forecast Monday.

Seasonable with clouds Tuesday. Two lows to our south will give us mixed showers Wednesday. Clouds and seasonable, 40s for Thursday.

