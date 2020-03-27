Binghamton Police asking for public’s help in seeking missing person

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)- The Binghamton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

29 -year- old Sadie Weckel of Binghamton has been missing since March 20 and was last seen at the Transitional Residential Living Facility located at 425 Robinson Street in Binghamton.

Police say she is known to be around the East Side of Binghamton.

Weckel is described to be 5 foot 10 inches and 155 pounds she has brown hair and hazel eyes. There is no clothing description available at this time.

Police say if anyone has any information they are to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at (607)772-7080.