Binghamton University donates thousands of medical materials to Broome County

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- With classes moved online and students returning home, Binghamton University is looking to make an impact when our community needs it most.

"We put out a call on Wednesday to our campus for any surplus equipment that's no longer being used on campus," said Binghamton University Office of Emergency Management Executive Director Dave Hubeny.

Faculty and staff members on campus answered that call, collecting thousands of gloves, masks, and more.

"We received donations from the campus faculty and staff of over 166,000 gloves, 2,500 N95 masks, over 2,500 earloop procedural-style masks, and over 750 medical gowns," said Hubeny.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar also shared his appreciation, after reporting there is a medical supply shortage right here at home.

"Binghamton University, I want to thank Harvey Stenger personally for this donation along with everybody else at Binghamton University who helped make this happen," said Garnar.

The university says they'll continue to collect donations and support the community.

"It's something that we're proud to be able to help. Our faculty, our staff, our students, we live in this community as well. So we're proud to be able to be part of that," said Hubeny.

If you have any unused medical supplies, you can donate them to Broome County by dropping them off at the former Macy's in the Oakdale Mall. Donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.