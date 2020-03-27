BREAKING: Former employee charged with arson in massive Home Central fire

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A suspect has been charged with arson in an investigation into a February fire at Home Central on Stage Road in Vestal.

The Vestal Police Department says 50-year-old Richard Millard was arrested on March 20. He was charged with arson in the 2nd degree, a class B felony.

Vestal Police say Millard, an employee of Home Central at the time of the fire, was arraigned in Broome County Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail.

Authorities say the fire caused "extensive damage" to the warehouse but the retail part of the store was mostly undamaged.

The investigation was led by the Broome County Bureau of Fire Investigation and the Detective Division of the Vestal Police Department. The Broome County District Attorney's Office also assisted.