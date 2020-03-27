Chandler Jones feeding our community with continuous support

(WBNG) -- Endicott native and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones is giving back during this time of crisis, donating 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona and Endicott, NY.

Jones donated meals to Mother Teresa's Cupboard through Catholic Charities of Broome County, helping those effected by the coronavirus.

"Endicott, New York is the city that raised me. Raised me and my family. When we moved from Rochester they welcomed us with open arms. The city has done so much for us. My biggest thing was just trying to give back, and trying to help because this is a serious situation and I feel like that donation would definitely help," said Jones.

Jones has been with the Cardinals since 2016, and since that time he leads the NFL with 60 sacks, and is tied for second in forced fumbles with 17. Jones says that he is fortunate enough to have an at-home gym, and COVID-19 has not impacted his training routine.

While the NFL season has yet to be impacted by coronavirus, as an athlete, Jones opened up about what this time has been like for him.

"It's been different like I said, I've never experienced anything like it. My biggest thing now is keeping a routine, keeping myself busy and keeping active. That's been one thing that can be a little mentally challenging, but I feel like in times like this having mental toughness is huge," said Jones.

As we all deal with the uncertainty of when this crisis will end, Jones urges everyone to listen to the guidelines being set forth, and to keep busy doing the little thing.

"Try listening, make sure you wash your hands make sure you are disinfecting everything because this is a real thing and it's really happening. My biggest fright is people aren't taking this serious. So that's my biggest thing. Don't go crazy, stay home, be home. Play with your friends, talk on the phone, and stay busy. That's my biggest thing," said Jones.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.