WBNG-TV, the CBS affiliate in Binghamton, NY, is seeking a take charge leader to help guide us to a future that goes well beyond traditional broadcast news.

This position, functioning as the literal hub of our news organization, will serve as an editorial decision maker for our TV, web, mobile and social networking platforms.

WBNG-TV is a continuous local news source with an ever immediate deadline mentality. The Content Manager directly oversees and is in nearly constant contact with all involved in our news gathering processes. The Content Manager weighs the full editorial possibility of every story and makes immediate decisions on how it will be disseminated on the appropriate platforms. This senior leader will work very closely with the news director, executive producer, and social media & digital content manager to ensure market-leading content is being delivered on all platforms.

A college degree and years of proven success in an aggressive newsroom are preferred.

If you think you qualify and want to join our multimedia news team, send your link, cover letter and resume to:

Robert Krummenacker

General Manager

rkrummenacker@wbng.com

560 Columbia Dr. Johnson City, NY 13790

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WBNG is part of Quincy Media, a family owned company with television stations (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW) in 9 states. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

WBNG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employe