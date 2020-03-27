County makes Floyd L. Maines Arena temporary hospital as COVID19 threat looms

Broome County March 27 coronavirus update

Temporary hospital and social distancing:

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton will be used as a temporary hospital in case county hospitals reach their capacity.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar made the announcement from the arena Friday afternoon. He says the arena has more than 50 hospital beds standing by.

Additionally, the county executive says he has called upon school nurses to join the workforce in fighting the virus.

Garnar also made social distancing a key point of his news conference.

He asked people to "Call 911 if you see someone breaking social rules."

Coronavirus in Broome County

Broome County executive Jason Garnar announced one more person has died from the virus in Broome County. The death total for the county is now three.

Additionally, he said 17 people in the county have the coronavirus and 70 tests are pending. 123 people are in mandatory quarantine and 46 are precautionary quarantine.

One person in Broome County has recovered.

A map detailing where the cases are located can be found by clicking here.

Donating medical equipment

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar ended his news conference by asking Broome County residents to search their garages and basements for N95 masks.

Garnar said his request is a "homework assignment" for Broome County residents.

Medical supplies can be dropped off at the old Macy's building in the Oakdale Mall Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

