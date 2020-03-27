Crowded parks: Is this an issue and what can you do?

(WBNG) -- Recently there has been days that allowed us to go outside for fresh air.

Many have taken advantage, heading to local parks. While there, the message from park officials remains the same as anywhere else regarding the coronavirus.

"Practice those CDC guidelines, New York State Department of Health guidelines, social distancing," said Director off Broome County Parks Elizabeth Woidt.

"It really should be for solitary recreation or those members in your immediate family. Stay six feet apart from each other," she says.

Park staff remains on site sanitizing to keep everyone healthy. Playgrounds and sports areas have been temporarily closed as a precaution.

The recent surge of people to the parks has given park staff another task.

"If they do see groups congregating they are asking them to leave, to kind of break up. If they don't, we're calling Broome security and they're also handling situations," said Woidt.

If your favorite park is a little overcrowded, there are several other parks to go to.

"We've got hundreds of acres of open space, of trail. So there's really no need to be touching surfaces. You can really get out in nature, get away from everyone else , and just get outside and mentally relax for a bit," said Woidt.

Parks will remain open moving forward, but officials urge everyone to remain smart so additional measures don't need to be taken.

"Don't ruin it for everyone," Woidt warns.

"I mean, there will be people that are out and they want to congregate, they want to meet their friends. But really, listen to the governor, listen to everything that's going on. Stay either solitary or with your immediate family that you are isolating with in your home," she said.