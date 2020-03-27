Cuomo: Keep schools closed for 2 more weeks

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the closure of New York State schools until April 15 in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor said during this time, schools will remain to provide meals and childcare.

Cuomo says the measure is due to the fact that reported cases of the coronavirus continue to rise. Schools were oringinally scheduled to reopen in early April.

Additionally, the governor stressed the importance of increasing capacity at all New York hospitals by at least 50 percent.

The governor warned that the apex of the coronavirus could come in 21 days.

